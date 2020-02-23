Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Morrison. View Sign Service Information Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-692-2232 Funeral 1:00 PM Beltway Park Church/South Campus Abilene , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Gary Morrison, Abilene CPA, died February 20, 2020, in a Coleman County plane crash at age 65. He was headed to Harlingen to go hunting with his good friend Cleve Whitener. A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Beltway Park Church/South Campus in Abilene, Texas with burial to follow. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Morrison was born in Abilene, December 28, 1954, the oldest son of the late Bill and Jane Morrison. He graduated from Cooper High School and only left town for Austin when he became a University of Texas diehard Longhorn. After graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, he returned to Abilene. He received a Master of Accountancy from Abilene Christian University and for more than 30 years was a partner and owner of Burchell, Denson & Morrison, P.C. Gary met the love of his life, Mari Kay Young, on a blind date arranged by his mother, a local Abilene realtor, who had met Mari Kay at an open house. The couple married in Bangs, Texas on May 21, 1988, and had two children, Anna Katherine who now lives in Houston, and William McKendrie who is a graduate student in Accounting at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Above all else, Gary loved his family. He could not wait to become a father, and with the birth of his daughter Anna, his eyes were opened to a new world of beauty that only a daughter can teach. In the years that followed, he helped her navigate the business world not only as a father but also as a mentor in her professional career. Gary's devotion to his family and love of sports played out in his involvement in the community. His own family swore he was born with a ball in his hand, so when his son McKendrie was born, Gary returned to his childhood love of sports. There is no other relationship like that between a coach and a player, but even more special when that bond is between father and son. Gary lived by the pursuit of Jesus first, family second and work third. Integrity permeated his business and his faith. He was an active member of Beltway Park Church for over 25 years. His deep and abiding love for the nation of Israel was reflected in his service on the Fields of Wheat Board of Directors and his frequent travel to Israel in support of that ministry. Gary had a servant's heart. He loved the West Texas Rehabilitation Center and served as Chairman of Finance for many years of both the Center and the Foundation. He was one of the five founders of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Classic. Since its inception in year 2000, Gary only missed one game. Both Gary and Mari Kay were blessed to have families that love deeply with arms wide open. It is their big hearts for each other and the next generation that bind their family together. Gary's heritage will be known through the lives of his beloved children. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and children and by his only brother, Paul, and his wife, Becky, of Midland and their daughter, Rachel Morrison of Fort Worth. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Sharon Rambo, and Margaret Blackburn (husband, Royce), brothers-in-law David Young (wife, Elizabeth), and Stephen Young (wife, Veta) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Those wishing to honor Gary's life may do so through memorial gifts to local organizations he loved: West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX. 79605; Dixie Little League, PO Box 7603, Abilene, TX. 79608, or the Abilene High School football program, attn: Coach Mike Fullen, 2800 N. 6th St., Abilene, TX. 79603, or a . Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020

