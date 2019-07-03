Gayle Wilford Reeves, 83, of Midland passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation will be July 4, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 South Johnston Street in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 3, 2019