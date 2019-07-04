Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Calvary Assembly of God Church 908 South Johnston Street Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

2 Timothy 4:7: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Rev. Gayle Wilford Reeves was born in Grimes, Oklahoma to A J and Velma (Klopfenstein) Reeves on October 29, 1935. He left this life and entered into his heavenly home on July 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Gayle grew up in Grimes / Sayre, Oklahoma. He graduated from high school as valedictorian of Berlin, Oklahoma High School, and continued his studies at the Sayre Junior College. While attending college, he married the love of his life, Nova Lena Hutson from Hammon, Oklahoma, on March 11, 1955. The young couple immediately moved to Roswell, New Mexico where Gayle began his work career at Hinkle Motor Company as Bookkeeper / Office manager. He only worked there a short time, when, in 1956, he took a job with Gulf Oil Corporation and moved his little family to Crane, Texas. In 1960, they moved to Midland, Texas, where, after several promotions and continued education studies, Gayle was promoted to Manager of Human Resources for Gulf's Western United States Region, and received a degree in Personnel Management. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation for twenty-eight years. While performing his professional duties, Gayle and Nova Lena also ministered the Gospel of Jesus Christ as lay ministers until August of 1967 when Gayle became senior pastor of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Midland, Texas. While pastoring, Gayle became an ordained Assembly of God minister. He pastored that same church until April of 1998 when he retired due to physical difficulties. He had pastored for thirty and a half years. That congregation was, and is, like family to the Reeves. The couple was blessed with three children during their marriage: Debbie Clary Lott (Dannie) of Midland, Texas; Phyllis June Reeves (Chris) of Katy, Texas; Dennis Dean Reeves (Debara) of Midland, Texas. They have thirteen grandchildren: Bradley Clary (Amy) of Lufkin, Texas; Brent Clary (Mandi) of College Station, Texas; Philip Reeves (Erika) of Houston, Texas; Amber Horsley (Kenard) of Richmond, Texas; Jeremy Clary (Kimberly) of Ponder, Texas; Caleb Reeves of Midland, Texas; Cagney Reeves (Emma) of Katy, Texas; Jessica Hightower (John) of Brenham, Texas; Ashley Ward (Jeff) of Chico, California; Maggie Gonzalez of Katy, Texas; Landon Reeves of Midland, Texas; Barbara Bates (Rodney) of Midland, Texas; Dee Lott (Tracy) of Midland, Texas; Twenty-Nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gayle and Nova Lena also were privileged to have a young woman, Wanda Harrison (Martin) live with their family for seven years. Her family added two more "grand-children" to their nest: Melody and Kolt Harrison. Our dad's passions in life were serving God and others, and loving his family. But he always said down deep he was just an old country boy. "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy." Gayle is preceded in death by his parents, A J and Velma Reeves. Gayle is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Nova Lena Reeves, his two sisters, Mayrene Broom of Sayre, Oklahoma, and Vonell Black of Odessa, Texas; all three of his children, and a host of grandchildren and other family members. Our family would like to send special thanks to all the many friends and family who have supported us on this medical journey, including the staff at Cimarron Place, and their private caregiver, Debbie Bolen (Roy). There will be a family visitation on July 4, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., and the service honoring Gayle's homegoing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Missions Fund at Calvary Assembly of God Church; 908 South Johnston Street, Midland, Texas 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

