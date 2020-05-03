Gaylon "Skinny" T. Winkler, 85, of Monahans passed away at home on April 30th, 2020 in Monahans after a short battle with cancer. Gaylon worked hard all his life to provide well for his family. He came to Monahans in 1960 from a short stay in Kermit. Working for Haliburton, he was among the first employees in the start up of the Nitrogen Dept. After twenty-nine and a half years he retired from Haliburton. He also worked for Schlumber disposal facility, and Compressor Elements. Gaylon also did some gate guarding at various locations. Gaylon loved helping people out whenever and wherever he could. He and his wife Dora spent many years being involved with and actively supporting 4-H programs. He was a 4-H adult leader, a stock show director, and a past president of Ward County Livestock Show. He also supported local youth programs. Other hobbies included woodworking, camping, fishing, sightseeing, and traveling. More than anything he loved his family and grandkids and loved attending many of their sports activities. He loved family reunions and playing around with dominoes or marbles. He will truly be missed. Gaylon is preceded in death by his wife Dora Lee Winkler, parents Frank and Zora Winkler, sisters Ovie Kennedy and Lonna Wise, brothers Leonard Winkler, Troy Winkler, Duward "Peanut" Winkler, Raymond Winkler, Joe Winkler, and Adon Winkler. He is survived by his daughters Barbara Bingham of Monahans, Texas and Donna Bivins and husband Ronnie of Bronte, Texas; sons Danny and wife Nancy Winkler, Richard and wife Annetta Winkler of Monahans, Texas; Sister Zella Glover of North Little Rock, AR and brother Billy Winkler of Odessa, Texas. He is also survived by 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 17 great grandchildren, very special friend Gale Birks, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Pallbearers are Steve Swarb, Charles Collins, Jeff Ennis, Ron Proctor, Joel Ortiz, and Myrle Miller. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Dora Winkler Memorial 4-H scholarship, Ward County Livestock Show or donation of your choice. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 3, 2020.