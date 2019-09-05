Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayvenda Kessler. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Gayvenda Kessler, 65 of Midland, TX passed away August 31, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Nally-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. 79705. Gayvenda was born June 16, 1954 in Fort Dix, New Jersey to parents E.M. and Melva Rogers. She attended school in Midland, TX. through the 11th grade and graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy in 1972 where she was voted "most beautiful". She went on to pursue her education, attending UT University in Austin, TX. South West Texas University in San Marcos, and North Texas University in Denton TX. After completing her studies, she went to work as a draftsman for various oil and gas companies in the Midland area; retiring in 2004. After retirement, Gayvenda turned to her flair for the arts. Gayvenda became an accomplished artist after studying under well-known artist, Elda Prickett. She enjoyed painting multiple genres from the abstract to the mountainous terrain and regional cactus of Big Bend Texas. She brought Big Bend to life through her personality and love for the area. She was featured in several Art Shows highlighting her talent in the Midland-Odessa area. Gayvenda's talents also include recent certification as a certified Rakia Master. She changed the lives of others through sharing of her experience strength and hope. Gayvenda is survived by her son, Josh Kessler, Michaela; five grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia, Max, Danny, and Veronica of Round Rock, TX; mother, Melva Rogers of Wingate, TX; sister, Kim Manchaca of Abilene TX., Uncles, Cloyd Allen Rogers of Temple, TX., James Bryan Rogers of Austin, TX., Lonnie Rogers of Athens, TX., and Doyle Rogers of Crane, TX; niece, Melia Strong of Graham TX; nephew, Nick Manchaca of Bryan, TX., and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father E.M. Rogers. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Cimarron Place Staff, Hospice Care of Midland, and her many friends. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , and the Lone Star Animal Sanctuary of Midland. Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

