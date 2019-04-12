Gene Bolton passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. A gathering with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Orvell Eugene Bolton was born on March 1, 1939 in Coalinga, California. He is the son of James Earnest Bolton and Virginia Lee Barker. Orvell Eugene Bolton is survived by his wife Helen Bolton, and family Sid and Tangie Huchinson, Eugene Bolton, Jr., Michelle and Robin Mokry, Melody and Orlando Reyna, Frances and Ron Smith, Maureen and William Peden, and Kim Faust. The family would like to express their gratitude to Midland Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and attention shown by the caregivers that work there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Bolton.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019