Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Bolton. View Sign

Gene Bolton passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. A gathering with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Orvell Eugene Bolton was born on March 1, 1939 in Coalinga, California. He is the son of James Earnest Bolton and Virginia Lee Barker. Orvell Eugene Bolton is survived by his wife Helen Bolton, and family Sid and Tangie Huchinson, Eugene Bolton, Jr., Michelle and Robin Mokry, Melody and Orlando Reyna, Frances and Ron Smith, Maureen and William Peden, and Kim Faust. The family would like to express their gratitude to Midland Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and attention shown by the caregivers that work there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Gene Bolton passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. A gathering with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Orvell Eugene Bolton was born on March 1, 1939 in Coalinga, California. He is the son of James Earnest Bolton and Virginia Lee Barker. Orvell Eugene Bolton is survived by his wife Helen Bolton, and family Sid and Tangie Huchinson, Eugene Bolton, Jr., Michelle and Robin Mokry, Melody and Orlando Reyna, Frances and Ron Smith, Maureen and William Peden, and Kim Faust. The family would like to express their gratitude to Midland Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and attention shown by the caregivers that work there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.