Gene Carnes, 85, of Midland, passed away February 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Resthaven North Cemetery in Midland. Gene was born in Houston to Vernon and Mary Louise Carnes in 1934. His father moved the family to Kermit shortly after WWII where Gene was a member of the first graduating class of the then-new Kermit High School in 1952. He attended Sul Ross State College. He was drafted into service and spent two years in Germany as a radio-teletype operator. He married Evelyn Reese in 1963 and was employed by Wilson Supply for 24 years until he and others formed PIPECo, an oilfield pipe company. Preceding him in death are his parents, his sister Kay, and his nephew Gary. He is survived by his sister and her husband , Barbara and Randy Weaver of Snyder; niece Daysha and husband Jason Kerby and her children Landry and Raylee; nephew Jay Weaver and wife Lauren and his children Randen and Hayes; great nephew Justin Wood; and his wife of 56 years, Evelyn. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020