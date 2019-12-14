Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Keyser Todd. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM St Nicholas Episcopal Church 4000 W. Loop 250 N. Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Gene Funkhouser Keyser Jones Todd died December 7, 2019 at her home, after a brief illness. Memorial services have been scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St Nicholas Episcopal Church, 4000 W. Loop 250 N., Midland, Texas with The Reverend Nancy Springer officiating and The Reverend James Liggett preaching. Gene K. Jones Todd was born April 27, 1927, in San Angelo, Texas, to Ernest Montgomery and Gene Hammond Funkhouser. She moved with her family throughout east and west Texas as oil and gas discoveries were made and fields developed. The family settled in Houston in 1932 where she attended elementary, junior and senior high schools. After moving to Midland in 1943, she graduated from Midland High School in 1944 and attended the University of Texas at Austin where she graduated with a BS degree in Geology in 1948. While a student there, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and the Women's Geological Society, among other organizations. On July 31, 1948, Gene married Joseph Edward Keyser in Abilene, Texas. The Keysers lived briefly in Wichita Falls where Joe was employed by Ohio Oil Company. They moved to Midland in October 1948 to open an office for Woodley Petroleum Company where she was employed as a geological assistant. Joseph E. Keyser died April 21, 1975. Gene lived in Midland until the time of her death, raising their five children who continued to be the delight of her life. Gene was active in The Junior League of Midland Inc., Girl Scouts, where she helped lead two Girl Scout troops through junior and senior high school, PTAs throughout the MISD school system and has been a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and an active member of Al-Anon since 1969. From 1973-1975 she was employed by Ard Drilling Co and remained active as a secretary working for a number of geologists and land men from 1971 to December 1985, when she retired. On October 1, 1986 Gene married Phillip M. Jones and acquired a new family of three married children and six grandchildren. She loved being a mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, walking, sailing and spending time outdoors at home, at the cabin on Colorado City Lake and on the banks of the Red Deer River in Alberta, Canada. Her greatest delight was family gatherings for holidays, especially July 4th and one on one time with family and friends. After Phil's death in April 2002, she felt privileged to help facilitate the grief recovery program Life After Loss under the auspices of Home Hospice for nine years with her co-facilitator Nancy Meyers. On March 21, 2015 Gene married her longtime friend John B. Todd at a home wedding officiated by Father David Huxley from St. Nicholas Episcopal Church and she acquired a new family----sister-in-law Ellen Todd-Good Artzt and her husband Mike, nephew Alex Good and his son Oz, niece Georgia Redman and sister-in-law Susan Redman. Gene is survived by her own five children and their spouses: Carolyn K. Curtis and Carl, Julie K. Squires and Michael, Edward M. Keyser and Janet, Laura K. Hartsell and Greg, Ann K. Stewart and Dick. Phil's children and their spouses "Dusty" J. Wilson and "Tic", Debbie J. Stucker and Mike, Douglas M. Jones and Nola, who "graciously share their lives with me." Karen McGill Klassen and Gene's grandchildren and their families were an important part of her life. Grandchildren: Ryan and Michele Dalgliesh, Elizabeth and Matthew McMillen, Rachel and Daniel Walters, Haley and Brian Hutchinson, Allison and Chris Bradley, David and Sarah Curtis, Genessa and Jack Maines, Katherine and Jay Thorpe, Nicholas and Erin Firestine Keyser, Jessie and Tommy Fusco, Lily and Jim Tuttle, Leslie and Jon Gerner, Lisa Dalgliesh, and Keegan Hartsell. Great-Grandchildren: Camden, Grace, Jackson, Kohen, Clay, Lucy, Breck, Alena, Wyatt, Pierson, Rebekah, Asher, Amelia, Stewart, Ryker, Isaac, Caroline, Daithan, Evangeline, Abigail, Cora, Wyndal, Owen, Matthew, Miri, Judah, Jocelyn, Madelyn, Sylvie, Jackson, Rose, Jane, Lincoln, Suttyn, and Baby Tuttle. Jason and Jessica Faulkner, Ryan and Andreanna Stucker, and James and Steven Jones became a part of her family in 1986 when she married Phil Jones. Gene's two brothers and their wives, children and grandchildren had a special place in her heart: Garrett and Carole Funkhouser of Olds, Alberta, Canada and Jim and Peggy Funkhouser of Eugene, Oregon. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to St. Nicholas Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 4000 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX 79707-3419, Home Hospice, 200 W Illinois, Suite 190, Midland, TX 79701 or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

