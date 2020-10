Or Copy this URL to Share

Genoveva Noyola, born 12-13-1937 in Eltmann, Germany, passed away on 9-30-20 in Midland, TX. She is survived by loving husband, Felix Noyola, son Norman Kraus & family, niece Germana Castillo & family and the Noyola Family.



