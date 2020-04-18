George Dwayne Ratliff, 58 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born April 27, 1961 in Midland, TX to father George Ratliff, Jr. and mother Frances Ratliff. Affectionately known to most as "Big George" he was a lifelong Midlander having graduated from Lee High School in 1979. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother Annie B. Wiley, his grandmother Anita Hooper, and great aunt Estelle Spencer. He is survived by his parents George and Frances Ratliff, his siblings Jacqueline Shelby, Victor Ratliff, Donna Berry and Courtney Ratliff, and special friend Joyce Bennett. The family wishes to thank his many classmates and friends who continue to show their love and support. Due to current social distancing regulations, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2020