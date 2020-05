Or Copy this URL to Share

George Ernest Goodson, 67, of Midland, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Private family graveside will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00AM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. George is survived by his wife, Karen Goodson and daughter, Mandy Dempsey.



