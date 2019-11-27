George Harrell, 82, was born June 12, 1937, in Murfreesboro, TN., and passed away in the early morning of November 26, 2019, in Sherman, Texas. George and his wife, Sue, were married on May 18, 1957. They moved to Midland with their children in 1973 and called Midland their home until December 2005, when they moved to Sherman. During his time in Midland, he worked for Drilco Industrial for many years and then opened his own business, H&W Machine. He was preceded in death by his wife, his son, Rusty, his parents, and several siblings. He is survived by his children: Terry (Ann), Joe, Sonja (Randy), Sherree (Danny) and Blake; his grandchildren: Michael, Brad, Leticia, Brian, Brooke, Hattie, and Nick; several great grandchildren; and siblings, Peggy, Martha and Bob. George was a hard worker and a great provider for his children. He is loved and will be dearly missed by all. No Service is scheduled.

