Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Snow Price. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

George Snow Price, 85, died March 17, 2020. George was born December 10, 1934 to Dave Milton Price and Mildred Snow Price. George married Gay Cass Price on January 28, 1956. Together they had two children, Laurie Allyson Price & George Russell Price. He was a loving husband and imaginative father who delighted in playing with his children. He had a great sense of humor up until the end of his life. He was seldom angry and was dedicated to caring for his family. George was a veteran of the Korean War, he volunteered in July of 1953 for the Marines. He served as Sergeant in the Motor pool, and then the military police, 1st division, 3rd battalion, 7th marines. He was honorably discharged in 1956. George received the national defense service medal, national united nations service medal, Korean service medal, marine corps good conduct medal. In 1960, the couple moved to Lubbock, Texas where Mr. Price attended Texas Tech University, receiving his degree in petroleum engineering. He received his professional engineering license. The couple then moved to Brownfield, Texas where he worked in the oilfield for Pan American Petroleum Corp., then to North Dakota where he worked for Signal Oil and Gas, then to Madill, Oklahoma where he worked for National Fuels, and finally Midland, Texas where he was employed first by Elcor and later by the Atlantic Richfield Company (later Arco Oil & Gas). He retired from Arco in 1992. He established his own consulting firm: Pressure System Analysts Inc. He worked variously as a guest instructor for the Texas A&M extension service, forensic investigator for Rohill Operation Co. LTD, OSHA, and Kinder Morgan CO2 Company. He later developed illustrated safety training materials for the oilfield and gas plants, which he sold to various companies. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church since 1966 where he had served on the board and as lay leader. He was a member of the Toastmasters International and held several offices in the organization. He won first place in humorous speaking at state level while in North Dakota. He was an active member of the Health South Parkinson's Group. After becoming incapacitated he was lovingly cared for by Manor Park's Cowden Cottage nurses, caretakers, cooks and residents. Dr. Robert Vogel, his doctor of many years was instantly available when nurses called for changes in medication or advice as his condition worsened. In lieu of flowers please donate to a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the corona virus epidemic has subsided. "The world is round, and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning." -Ivy Baker Priest Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

George Snow Price, 85, died March 17, 2020. George was born December 10, 1934 to Dave Milton Price and Mildred Snow Price. George married Gay Cass Price on January 28, 1956. Together they had two children, Laurie Allyson Price & George Russell Price. He was a loving husband and imaginative father who delighted in playing with his children. He had a great sense of humor up until the end of his life. He was seldom angry and was dedicated to caring for his family. George was a veteran of the Korean War, he volunteered in July of 1953 for the Marines. He served as Sergeant in the Motor pool, and then the military police, 1st division, 3rd battalion, 7th marines. He was honorably discharged in 1956. George received the national defense service medal, national united nations service medal, Korean service medal, marine corps good conduct medal. In 1960, the couple moved to Lubbock, Texas where Mr. Price attended Texas Tech University, receiving his degree in petroleum engineering. He received his professional engineering license. The couple then moved to Brownfield, Texas where he worked in the oilfield for Pan American Petroleum Corp., then to North Dakota where he worked for Signal Oil and Gas, then to Madill, Oklahoma where he worked for National Fuels, and finally Midland, Texas where he was employed first by Elcor and later by the Atlantic Richfield Company (later Arco Oil & Gas). He retired from Arco in 1992. He established his own consulting firm: Pressure System Analysts Inc. He worked variously as a guest instructor for the Texas A&M extension service, forensic investigator for Rohill Operation Co. LTD, OSHA, and Kinder Morgan CO2 Company. He later developed illustrated safety training materials for the oilfield and gas plants, which he sold to various companies. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church since 1966 where he had served on the board and as lay leader. He was a member of the Toastmasters International and held several offices in the organization. He won first place in humorous speaking at state level while in North Dakota. He was an active member of the Health South Parkinson's Group. After becoming incapacitated he was lovingly cared for by Manor Park's Cowden Cottage nurses, caretakers, cooks and residents. Dr. Robert Vogel, his doctor of many years was instantly available when nurses called for changes in medication or advice as his condition worsened. In lieu of flowers please donate to a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the corona virus epidemic has subsided. "The world is round, and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning." -Ivy Baker Priest Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations