George T. Head, 83, of Midland, Texas passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born to James and Sybilla Head on July 8, 1935 in Augusta, Arkansas. George moved to Midland in 1952 where he pursued various occupations, most notably in car sales and auto dealership management. His career spanned 47 years including tenures at Dotson Datsun and Berg Motor Company. His retirement years found him in the antique business. In a life filled with humor and joy, George had many interests. He was active on multiple levels with the local chapter of the Sports Car Club of America. A call of compassion led him to give much of his time and skills to the Palmer Drug Abuse Program. He was married to his second wife, Dolores (Dee), for 25 years. They blended their families together raising 5 children. Following a stroke in 2013, George discovered new life and unending love at the Aphasia Center of West Texas where he was surrounded by an unselfish and compassionate community. George is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Georgetta Head Overstreet and Rick, William Head and Christina, David Bordner and Karen, Cindy Parks and Ron, and Dale Bordner, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 3 brothers and one grandson. Pallbearers will be Carl Head, Burton Head, David Bordner, Casey Overstreet, Kyle Overstreet and Rick Neely. Reverend R. Lance Overstreet will officiate. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. Services are scheduled Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Aphasia Center of West Texas-5214 Thomason Dr., Midland, TX 79703. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Ashton Medical Lodge and the healthcare providers of the ACE Unit at Midland Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

