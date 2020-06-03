On November 6, 1947 a beautiful baby boy was born in Big Spring, Texas. A selfless woman placed that baby into the loving arms of Fred and Verdell Watt. They named that beautiful baby boy George Frederick (Freddie) Watt III. Freddie attended his school years in Big Spring. He was a proud member of the Big Spring High School Class of 1965. Many people go through life as a jack of all trades but masters of none. That was not the case for Freddie. He was a jack of all trades but he mastered them all. Anything Freddie did he made sure he became the best. From bowling to stringing tennis racquets for Brian's tennis team, Freddie became the best. In 1987, Freddie was in the first class the DPS held in Austin to train instructors for the new concealed handgun license program. He was instrumental in helping 100's obtain their CHL license. Freddie was also a master knife maker. He began making knives in 1982 and made some of the most beautiful knives. Of course, they had to be perfect in his eyes and they were. On November 15, 1975 Freddie married Tammy Eberle in Midland, Texas. They made their home in Big Spring until June of 2001. You very seldom ever saw one without the other. They were soulmates. By far his biggest and most important accomplishment was when they welcomed their only child Brian into this world on August 9, 1982. Freddie and Brian were not just Dad and Son but best buddies. They enjoyed all kinds of adventures. One of the most treasured memories was shooting 22's at Western Sportsman's Club. Freddie always said Brian could go through 1000 rounds in two minutes! Just when he thought things could not be better Brian and Natalie gave him two precious gifts. First a Grandson, Braden Gene Watt, whom Freddie adored. Then three years later here came Brilie Nicole Watt, the little girl he had never had. He now knew what a true princess was. The years he got to spend with Braden and Brilie were priceless in his book. Freddie is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, parents, Fred and Verdell Watt, Aunt and Uncle, Shorty and Dodie Hall, cousins, LaRue Tucker, James Sims, Don Hall, Barbara Hall, Rogene Spruell; Father-in-law, Pete Mills. His many fur babies especially Gracie Jean, his sidekick for many years. Freddie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tammy; his son, Brian and wife Natalie; grandson, Braden and granddaughter, Brilie all of Midland. His fur babies, Sophie and Radar. He is survived as well by an incredibly special cousin, Terri and her husband Jerry Conner and their children, Chantel and Chris Tomasson and children, Abby and Katie of Odessa, Shalen and Torrey Powell of Pflugerville; Guy Compton of Frisco and Costa Rica; Mother-in-law, Rose Mills; Brother-in-law, David Eberle, wife Nancy and their children, Tyler and Evan of Midland; Lacey Rodgers, husband Kevin and their children, Callie and Leah of Rockwell; Sister-in-law, Kim Howell and husband Roger and their children, Link Lowrance, Cohen and Libby Lowrance and Scout all of Eastland; Brother-in-law, Jason Eberle, wife Amy and children, Tyler, Jackson and Morgan of Graham. Special longtime friends, Vickie and Bill Burge of Midland, Thomas Blick of Big Spring, and Terry Robertson of Murfreesboro, Arkansas. In addition many, many other friends. Everyone has said, "Gosh now who is going to give me a hard time" no one did it better than Freddie! Special thanks to Nancy Burillo, Martha Ramirez, Cassi Kirkpatrick and Hospice of Midland for the amazing job they did making Freddie's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave. Midland, Texas 79701, High Sky Children's Ranch, 8613 W. CR 60. Midland, Texas 79707 or Fannin Terrace Baptist Church, 2800 Mogford St. Midland, Texas 79705. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 3, 2020.