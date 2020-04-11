Georgia Barley Reed

Georgia Barley Reed,74, of Midland passed away April 9, 2020. A private funeral will be limited to immediate family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Live stream of the graveside may be accessed at www.npwelch.com. A memorial service will be scheduled later due to current gathering restrictions. Survivors include husband, Joe Reed, and children: Caroline Reed Gerhart, Alan Joseph Reed Jr., Stephanie Reed Sites, Melanie Teresa Campo, LTC Nathan Thomas Reed, Natalie Patricia Martinez, and Susanna Reed Jackson. Floral offerings may be taken to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2020
