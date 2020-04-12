Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Barley Reed. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service Live stream of the graveside may be accessed at www.npwelch.com Send Flowers Notice

Georgia Barley Reed, 74, of Midland, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, April 9, surrounded by her extensive family. A private funeral will be limited to immediate family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Live stream of the graveside service may be accessed at www.npwelch.com . A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. Georgia was born on September 10, 1945 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Lutheran parents, Clarence Barley and Corinne Deen Barley. As a precocious sixth grader, Georgia researched the Catholic faith and decided to convert to Catholicism with the blessing of her parents. Later, while attending the University of Arizona, Georgia met the love of her life, A. Joseph "Joe" Reed. One week into their Differential Equations class, Joe asked Georgia on a date. During their first date, Georgia noticed Joe's Catholic high school ring and inquired about his faith. Following their conversation, they became inseparable study partners who spent many nights in the campus library. In 1967, she graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Psychology and minors in Math and German. On June 11, 1966, Georgia married Joe Reed. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for Reed and Associates, Inc., which later merged with ARCADIS, US, Inc. As a working wife and mother, she found time to raise seven children, to attend church regularly, to volunteer for various functions and activities, and to travel with her family throughout the United States and Canada with camping equipment in tow. She was a past member of the St. Ann's Preschool Mothers Club and Altar Society. She was also a past booth Co-Chairman for the St. Ann's Family Fair. Georgia assisted Joe in initiating and organizing fundraising activities for Steve Ray's 10-film DVD series "Footprints of God: The Story of Salvation", published by Ignatius Press. She also served in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organizations as a Brownie Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and a Cub Scout den mother. Other memberships included: the Midland Jaycee-Ettes, the Midland Women's Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She served as the Clerk of Course chairman during City of Midland swim meets and chaperoned for the Midland Lee High School Band during annual band trips, including trips to Ronald Reagan's and George H.W. Bush's presidential inaugurations. In addition to her numerous roles and responsibilities, Georgia was an avid sports fan. Whether tuning in to IndyCar races, horse races, or local, collegiate, or professional sports, she followed her favorite teams closely via television or radio and often tracked multiple events at once, especially if her beloved Arizona Wildcats were accessible or during baseball season when the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs were playing. Friday nights were reserved for Midland Lee football games, while Saturdays often found the family making the long trek to College Station for Texas A&M football games, swim meets, and softball games. After church on Sundays, the family would serve brunch, put aside homework, turn off the lights, and watch football games for the remainder of the day, especially when the Dallas Cowboys were playing. During March Madness, Georgia would distribute brackets to family members in an effort to foster friendly competition. When not listening to or watching sports, she would play cards and board games with her kids. Her favorite was Trivial Pursuit, where she could show off her eclectic knowledge of history, literature, entertainment, science, and sports. Georgia's passion for games and her competitive nature was indelibly passed on to her children and grandchildren. As a mother and grandmother, Georgia attended numerous swim meets, piano and dance recitals, band competitions, football, baseball, and softball games, soccer matches, golf tournaments, christenings and other sacraments, and military promotions. There was never an activity or milestone too trivial nor a distance too far to travel in order to support her family. To her, the family was the nucleus and the pinnacle of life. Georgia, the matriarch of the family, is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Joe Reed, and their seven children: Caroline Reed Gerhart (Stewart), Alan Joseph Reed Jr. (Jill Campbell), Stephanie Reed Sites (David), Melanie Teresa Campo (Stephen), LTC Nathan Thomas Reed (Rachel Rashé), Natalie Patricia Martinez (Raymond), and Susanna Reed Jackson (Thomas). She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren: Reed Gerhart, Kayla Gerhart, Rebecca Reed, Sarah Reed, Catherine Sites, Jennifer Sites, Elizabeth Sites, David "Tommy" Sites IV, Stephan "Timmy" Sites, Stephen "Stevie" Campo, Braeden Campo, Caitlin Reed, Meghan Reed, Evan Reed, Raymond Martinez II, Joseph Martinez, Theresa Martinez, Thomas "Trey" Jackson III, Tyler Jackson, Emma Jackson, and Ellis Jackson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Corinne Barley. The family would like to express their gratitude toward the nursing and support staff of Midland Memorial Hospital, the therapy, nursing, and support staff of Encompass Health, and the nurses and aides of Hospice of Midland. We would also like to express our gratitude toward Dr. Asif Ansari, Dr. James Barnett, Dr. Paul Best, Dr. Varsha Gillala, Dr. Premila Johnson, and Edward Maurice Lopez, FNP. Without them and the loving support of her husband, who cared for her during a lengthy illness, the time we have cherished with our beloved mother and grandmother over the past decade would not have been possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607), Food for the Poor (6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073), St. Joseph's Indian School (PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326), or a . 