Georgia "Faye" Daugherty of Kingwood, Texas, formerly of Midland, Texas, passed safely into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born April 28, 1931 in Jackson, Tennessee to Katherine and Wilfred Stanfill. She was a graduate of Jackson High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. After high school, she moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Technical College in 1949. She returned to Jackson where she graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics from Union University. For her graduate work, she went back to Lubbock and attended what was then named Texas Tech University. She began her teaching career in Wilson, Arkansas. After 1 year, she moved to Andrews, Texas and was there for 3 years before ending up in Midland. She would go on to teach 16 years in MISD, with her final year in 1990-1991 at Midland High School, where she was elected "Teacher of the Year". She taught 19 different subjects, plus 6th grade, but in her own words, "the most fun was Honors Algebra II." She had a gift for making math fun, but more importantly she had a gift for building relationships with students. She remained a faithful MHS Bulldog supporter even after her retirement. On September 30, 1966 she married the love of her life, LG "Copper" Daugherty. Together, they lived a life devoted to faith, family and community, from activities as members of First Baptist Church and the James Sunday School Department, to The Lions Club and The Khiva Shriners of Midland. Known as "Mr and Mrs. D" to all the kids' friends, they were very active and supportive parents. They served as MHS Band Sponsors for 3 years to support daughter Rebecca. One of their favorite times included traveling in 1995 to The Tournament of Roses Parade. They never missed a sporting event their daughter Faye participated in, becoming "mom and dad" to all the girls and boys on the teams. In their later years, Faye and Copper enjoyed the opportunity to travel together and see some amazing places. Her world was forever changed with the passing of her beloved husband in January, 2005. The next 14 years she remained in Midland, playing an active role in the raising of her grandson Will, and spending time with her family and friends. Her world was shaken again with the death of her son, Andy Hudspeth in 2018. In March of 2019, she packed up her life and moved to Kingwood, Texas just northeast of Houston. She adapted well and made friends quickly. She was able to celebrate dinners, birthdays, holidays and many special occasions with her grandchildren and great-grand children and truly enjoyed her time in Houston. Faye was known for her infectious smile and laughter. She was southern hospitality with a touch of sass. She loved to joke and make people feel at ease. She loved teaching and impacting the lives of her students. Faye loved to play bridge, garden, swim, sew, paint, crochet and cook. The consummate hostess, she was always ready to entertain, having snacks ready for whoever stopped by. Some of the clubs she was most proud to be a member of included: DFD Social Club in Lubbock, Texas Tech Rodeo Club, Midland Society of University Women, Lion Tamers, Republican Women of Texas, Retired Teachers of Midland, Palette Club of Midland, Women's Club and Chi Omega Alumnae. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, a sister Phyllis who died as a toddler, and her sister Kathryn Jobe. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Hyde and fiance Buddy Myers of Midland and her daughter Faye Wallace of Houston, TX. Her pride and joys were her grandchildren, Taylor Daily (Josh) of New Caney, TX, Morgan Lewis (Taylor) of Burleson, TX, William Hyde of Midland, and Peyton Wallace of Amarillo, TX. She was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Kaypree and Copper Daily of New Caney, and Nora Lewis of Burleson. A 4th great-grand is expected in August. She is also survived by a niece Kathy Hays (Wesley) of Memphis, TN and her children and their families, a brother-in-law, another niece and two nephews. She also leaves behind some very special people: Judy Spruell, Betty Tonde, Jason Wallace, Elizabeth Davenport, Kim Anderson, Toryna Molandes and Tracey Loper. The family wants to send a special "Thank You" to Ryan Beals with AmareVida HomeHealth and the nurses of Grace Hospice of Houston for their amazing care and love for our mother in her final days. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Midland. The service is open to everyone.



