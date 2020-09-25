Midland, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Gerald was born October 30, 1925 in Best, Texas to Olive Blanche Adkins and Grant Lee Adkins. Gerald was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Navy on board a mine sweeping vessel. After the war, Gerald attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with degrees in accounting and geology later moving to Midland, TX where he married Thelma Maye Walker Adkins on February 18, 1956. Gerald was a resident of Midland for many years where he enjoyed great success in the oil and gas industry spending over 30 years with Wagner and Brown Ltd. Gerald is survived by nephews and nieces David Adkins of Montgomery, TX; Mark Adkins of Blanco, TX; Jeff Adkins of Midland, TX; Carol Ann Kriedel of Midland, TX; James Patterson of LA, Karen Sue Davis of Montgomery, LA; Jerry Robert Patterson of Montgomery, LA; Dallas Walker of Van Alstyne, TX; John Walker of Dallas, TX; Calvin Walker of Georgetown, TX; David Scott of Pearland, TX; Diana Scott of San Antonio, TX, Ben Cole of Albuquerque, NM. Gerald is preceded in death by his wife Maye, both parents, two brothers Wayne and Grant and one sister Juanita. Pallbearers will be David Adkins, Mark Adkins, Jeff Adkins, James Patterson, David Scott, and Ben Cole. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Cameron, Corey Cameron, John Walker, Calvin Walker and Dallas Walker. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial donations to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, Texas 79605-9989, Midland Side Lions Club, P.O. Box 60014, Midland, Texas 79711, or a charity of your choice
. We would like to thank Hospice of Midland, Melissa Miller and Home Care Assistance of West Texas, Kendall Warren, Gloria Gutierrez, Santa Villarreal, Trisha Zambrano, Zena Kendall, Neidy Leal and Myrka Conteras. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.