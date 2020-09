Gerald Adkins Gerald Adkins, 94, of Midland, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would also like to thank Pam Busbee for all the years she took care of Uncle Jerry.



