Gerald Morgan, 77, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019