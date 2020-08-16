Gerald "Jerry" Sweet Pitts passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 14, 2020, at the age of 87 years old. Jerry was born to Laura V. and Allen F. Pitts on September 24, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised by his mother in Fort Worth. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1950 and the University of Texas in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology. After graduation, he entered the U. S. Navy serving on board the USS Cogswell (DD 651) in the Pacific Theatre. On August 22, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Sweatman, whom he cherished and adored. People often spoke of how much they were amazed at his deep love for his wife of 67 years. In October, 1956, Jerry moved to Midland to work for Humble Oil and Refining Co. During his employment with Humble, he worked as a surface geologist, core drill geologist, and production- exploration geologist at various towns in the Permian Basin returning to Midland after each assignment. In 1966 he became an independent geologist. In 1982, with the help of Greg, his oldest son, he formed Pitts Energy Company. His other two sons David and Steve joined the company shortly after Pitts Energy was formed. He served as President of Pitts Energy Co. until January, 1999 when he officially retired. He has continued in an advisory capacity until his death. He is given credit for finding several oil and gas fields and field extensions in the Permian Basin and Eastern Shelf. Jerry was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), West Texas Geological Society, Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists, Longhorn Foundation, Life Member of the UT Ex Students Association, University of Texas Chancellors Council, The Littlefield Society, TCU Chancellor's Council, TCU Clark Society, Midland College Foundation and St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He served in numerous lay leadership positions and was a former Chairman of the Administrative Board at St. Luke's during his 61 years as a member. In addition, he was a life-long supporter of the Methodist Children Home in Waco, Texas. He served as a delegate to the national AAPG convention several times. Jerry served four years as Cub Master of Pack 160 at St. Luke's. In addition, he worked thirteen years in the Midland Junior Baseball program serving in various positions. He also was a past president of Midland County Republican Men's Club. Jerry was a member of Green Tree Country Club and served six years on the Board of Directors and one year as President. He also held a private pilot's license. Jerry was known for his kindness, integrity, and love for others. Relationships were very important to him. He kept daily win/loss stats for over 30 years regarding the downtown coffee group, where the older men schooled the younger men on pitching coins and playing "the game" to decide who bought coffee. Many tall tales were spun, oil deals made, and politics debated in those days. He was also passionate about education and established many college scholarship opportunities for countless individuals both locally and within the state. Jerry enjoyed gardening, watching UT football, and working with his sons and grandchildren at the office and the ranch. Jerry is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Carol, son Greg Pitts, son David Pitts (wife Jeanne) their children Jennifer Kaspar (husband Kyle), Nicholas (wife Nicole) and Sara, son Steve Pitts (wife Paige) and their children Zach (wife Jessi) and Amber Boothe (husband Cameron). Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson Trevor Pitts. A special thanks to Victor for his amazing and loving care during his illness. We also thank Hospice of Midland and the VA for their kindness, support, and care. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private service attended by family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Carol and Jerry Pitts Endowed Scholarship Fund at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield, Midland, TX 79705 or St. Luke's UMC, 3011 W. Kansas, Midland, TX 79701 or Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
