Geraldine Rumfield Burns, 78, of Midland, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Geraldine was born to Hozie Rumfield and Ruth Abercrombie Rumfield in Stanton, Texas on October 19, 1940 and she graduated from Hamlin High School in May 1959. Upon graduation, she started her career at Southwestern Bell Telephone and retired there with 31 years of service. She married John T. Burns in Midland July 22, 1961, and they welcomed their daughter, Kelly Lynn into this world on March 19, 1964. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Burns DePasquale, son-in-law Mark DePasquale, and grand-children Maddox and Mia Ruth DePasquale all residing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband John Burns, parents Hozie and Ruth, siblings Cecil Rumfield, Claude Rumfield, Turner Rumfield, Gayle Rumfield, R.D. Rumfield, Minnie Mae Corley, and Wanda Coomer. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019