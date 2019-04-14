Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Rumfield Burns. View Sign

Geraldine Rumfield Burns, 78, of Midland, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Geraldine was born to Hozie Rumfield and Ruth Abercrombie Rumfield in Stanton, Texas on October 19, 1940 and she graduated from Hamlin High School in May 1959. Upon graduation, she started her career at Southwestern Bell Telephone and retired there with 31 years of service. She married John T. Burns in Midland July 22, 1961, and they welcomed their daughter, Kelly Lynn into this world on March 19, 1964. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Burns DePasquale, son-in-law Mark DePasquale, and grand-children Maddox and Mia Ruth DePasquale all residing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband John Burns, parents Hozie and Ruth, siblings Cecil Rumfield, Claude Rumfield, Turner Rumfield, Gayle Rumfield, R.D. Rumfield, Minnie Mae Corley, and Wanda Coomer. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

