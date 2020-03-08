Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Webb Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Funeral service 12:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Around noon on March 2, 2020, Geraldine Webb Armstrong passed away at the age of 84 in Midland, Texas. Geraldine (Jerry) was born to Gerald and Frances Webb in December 1935 in San Angelo, Texas. She grew up all over west Texas and graduated high school in Monahans, TX. Upon graduation, she went to work for First State Bank on Monahans. She met and married the love of her life, Sherwood (S.D.) Armstrong, in September 1957. They moved from Monahans to Midland in 1960 where they raised two children, Shery Armstrong Layne and Lance Armstrong. Geraldine continued her banking career in Midland working in various capacities for Commercial Bank & Trust and its subsequent entity names and retired as a Vice President from Chase Bank in February 1994. In addition to banking and family, Jerry had a passion for reading, tennis and dogs. She and S.D. owned Armstrong's Racquet Shop where together they made draws for tennis tournaments, sold merchandise and strung thousands of tennis racquets. She loved to meet the public and was always ready with a quick smile. Jerry was an active and long-time member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She was hard-working, professional, independent, stubborn, well read, hard-headed, passionate, ethical, practical, frugal, smart, kind and loving - all attributes that helped her live a long and fruitful life. Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son-in-law David Layne. Geraldine is survived by her daughter Shery, her two grandchildren Garrett and Erin Layne, her son Lance and daughter-in-law Kathy and her three grandchildren Sterling, Dezi and Daxton Armstrong, her sister Wanda Randel Hogg and her nephews and niece, Doug, Mike and Sheila Randel and several great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends, care givers including Angie Rowher, neighbors, colleagues, former customers, tennis enthusiasts and her beloved dogs Sal and Papi. Geraldine's funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 10th at 12:00 noon at the Ellis Funeral Home (801 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX) followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.

