Gertrude Smith age 95 of Midland, TX, passed away on March 3, 2020. Gertrude was born on January 30, 1925 in Bangal, NY to Goldie and Ralph Mosher. She grew up in New York and later moved to Austin and then finally in Midland. Gertrude is survived by her son Jeff Smith, daughter-in-law Cathy smith, sister Evelyn Cundy of Florida, grandchildren Sara Anderson, Erin Hunt, and Renae Bobet, and great-grandchildren Michael, Griffin, Paige, and Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Smith, son Steve Smith, and grandson Ian Smith. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland, Manor Park, Brookdale, and Midland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020