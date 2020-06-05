Gilbert Bobby Vera Cruz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Bobby Vera Cruz, 67, of Stanton passed away June 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Midland. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Mike Vera Cruz, Pat Vera Cruz, and Chris Vera Cruz. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved