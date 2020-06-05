Gilbert Bobby Vera Cruz, 67, of Stanton passed away June 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Midland. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Mike Vera Cruz, Pat Vera Cruz, and Chris Vera Cruz. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.