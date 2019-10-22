Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 (432)-687-1927 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Funeral service 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Send Flowers Notice

Gilbert M. Lopez, Midland Texas passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born January 30, 1958 in San Angelo, Texas to Sixto and Carmen Lopez. Gilbert later relocated to Sunnyside, Washington. At the age of 18 he moved back to Midland, Texas where he met the love of his life Emma Soto whom he married on March 23, 1979. They had two children, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. For the past 15 years he has owned Casa Lopez restaurant where everyone who walked in was greeted and treated as if they were family. No one was a stranger to Gilbert. He made everyone feel at home. His unpredictable humor and caring heart drew more people close to him. His infectious giggle will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Emma Lopez, his two children, Anthony Lopez of Midland, Texas, and Cynthia (Jordan) Flavell of Cushing, Oklahoma. There are 5 grandchildren, Isaiah (Alyssa), Leah, Zyliene, Makayla, Clairysta, & 1 great grandchild, Violet. There are 7 siblings which are Grace (Tom) Cassidy of West Richland, Washington; Marti (John) Villanueva of Grandview, Washington; Gili (Maribel) Lopez of Midland, Texas; Jesse Lopez and Tamara Loomis of Midland, Texas; Sixto (Marilu) Lopez of Sunnyside, Washington; Carmen (Danny) Cavazos of Sunnyside, Washington; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Lopez; Father, Sixto Lopez; Sister, MaryEllen Powers; Brother in law, John Powers; Father in law, Emilio Soto. Funeral services will be held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. The burial will be followed by the funeral services at Resthaven Memorial Park Pallbearers are Anthony, Isaiah, Abel, Gili, Jesse, and Jordan Lopez followed by the honorary pallbearers Sixto Lopez Jr. and Tom Cassidy. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all family and friends that have traveled both near and far in this time of mourning. Donations may be made to the GoFundMe account organized by Norma Estrada. Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Gilbert M. Lopez, Midland Texas passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born January 30, 1958 in San Angelo, Texas to Sixto and Carmen Lopez. Gilbert later relocated to Sunnyside, Washington. At the age of 18 he moved back to Midland, Texas where he met the love of his life Emma Soto whom he married on March 23, 1979. They had two children, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. For the past 15 years he has owned Casa Lopez restaurant where everyone who walked in was greeted and treated as if they were family. No one was a stranger to Gilbert. He made everyone feel at home. His unpredictable humor and caring heart drew more people close to him. His infectious giggle will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Emma Lopez, his two children, Anthony Lopez of Midland, Texas, and Cynthia (Jordan) Flavell of Cushing, Oklahoma. There are 5 grandchildren, Isaiah (Alyssa), Leah, Zyliene, Makayla, Clairysta, & 1 great grandchild, Violet. There are 7 siblings which are Grace (Tom) Cassidy of West Richland, Washington; Marti (John) Villanueva of Grandview, Washington; Gili (Maribel) Lopez of Midland, Texas; Jesse Lopez and Tamara Loomis of Midland, Texas; Sixto (Marilu) Lopez of Sunnyside, Washington; Carmen (Danny) Cavazos of Sunnyside, Washington; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Lopez; Father, Sixto Lopez; Sister, MaryEllen Powers; Brother in law, John Powers; Father in law, Emilio Soto. Funeral services will be held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. The burial will be followed by the funeral services at Resthaven Memorial Park Pallbearers are Anthony, Isaiah, Abel, Gili, Jesse, and Jordan Lopez followed by the honorary pallbearers Sixto Lopez Jr. and Tom Cassidy. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all family and friends that have traveled both near and far in this time of mourning. Donations may be made to the GoFundMe account organized by Norma Estrada. Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close