Gilbert Vera Cruz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Vera Cruz, born June 25, 1952 went to be with the Lord and his DEAR on June 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Primera Iglesia Bautista. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Gilbert was an avid domino player and bowler. He loved poker and golf as his second hobby. Gilbert cared deeply for his Lord and his family. He would do anything he could to help people in need. Gilbert will be missed by his family and many friends. Gilbert is survived by five sisters, Margie Landeros, Olivia Flores, Janie Paden, Enedina Contreras, and Gloria Ramirez; one brother, Billie Vera Cruz; brothers-in-law, Morris Ramirez, Mack Cook, and Alan Cook; daughter-in-law, Eneida Vera Cruz; three sons, Mike Vera Cruz of San Angelo, TX, Chris Vera Cruz of Stanton, TX, and Pat Vera Cruz of Stanton, TX; Seven grandchildren, Aiyana, Micah, Skylar, Hailea, Madiysun, Jordan, and Vivian Sue Vera Cruz. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Suzanne Vera Cruz; father, Willie Vera Cruz; mother, Louisa Yanez Vera Cruz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, AJ and Joyce Cook; his brothers-in-law, Mario Landeros and Frank Cook. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Primera Iglesia Bautista
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved