Gilbert Vera Cruz, born June 25, 1952 went to be with the Lord and his DEAR on June 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Primera Iglesia Bautista. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Gilbert was an avid domino player and bowler. He loved poker and golf as his second hobby. Gilbert cared deeply for his Lord and his family. He would do anything he could to help people in need. Gilbert will be missed by his family and many friends. Gilbert is survived by five sisters, Margie Landeros, Olivia Flores, Janie Paden, Enedina Contreras, and Gloria Ramirez; one brother, Billie Vera Cruz; brothers-in-law, Morris Ramirez, Mack Cook, and Alan Cook; daughter-in-law, Eneida Vera Cruz; three sons, Mike Vera Cruz of San Angelo, TX, Chris Vera Cruz of Stanton, TX, and Pat Vera Cruz of Stanton, TX; Seven grandchildren, Aiyana, Micah, Skylar, Hailea, Madiysun, Jordan, and Vivian Sue Vera Cruz. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Suzanne Vera Cruz; father, Willie Vera Cruz; mother, Louisa Yanez Vera Cruz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, AJ and Joyce Cook; his brothers-in-law, Mario Landeros and Frank Cook. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 6, 2020.