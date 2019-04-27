Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Irene Potts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Gladys Irene Potts, 100, of Midland, TX, formerly of Cherryvale and Parsons, KS, died at 12:24 A.M., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Helen Greathouse Assisted Living Facility in Midland. She was born to John Thomas and Harriett Ann Blackburn on February 1, 1919 and was one of ten siblings. Gladys grew up on a farm near Dennis, Kansas and was a graduate of Dennis High School. Following graduation from high school she married Clarence Lee Potts on January 5, 1938 in Neosho, Missouri and they were married for sixty-seven years prior to his death on November 25, 2006. Two children were born to this union, a son Bobby and a daughter, Sharon. Clarence and Gladys resided on farms in the Dennis area following their marriage. Gladys was a housewife until she started working at Renfro's clothing store in Cherryvale for Joe and Eulah Renfro in 1966. In 1970 she became assistant manager of Willards when Opal and Don Willard purchased the store. In 1984 she became manager of the store and remained as such until her retirement in December 1989. During her younger years she was an active 4-H leader and taught sewing. Upon the death of her husband, Gladys moved to Midland, Texas where she remained until her passing. Survivors include son Bobby Potts and his wife, Vicki, daughter, Sharon Wesley and her husband, John. Four grandsons, Lee, Robert, Jeffrey, and Derek and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband and three brothers and six sisters. During her lifetime, she loved to sew, quilt, crewel embroider, garden and tend to flowers. The family wishes to thank the staff of Manor Park-Helen Greathouse Assisted Living, staff of Manor Park Skilled Rehabilitation facility, Hospice of Midland and Visiting Angels for the support and care given. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parsons Area Community Foundation or to the . These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at

