Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Graveside service 3:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park

Gladys Mae Alexander Taylor was born September 19, 1921 near Burkburnett, TX to Leonard H. Alexander, Sr. and Fern Cooper Alexander. She passed away July 21, 2019 in Midland. Gladys attended North Texas University Denton before moving to Midland in her early 20's where she met Marion A. Taylor. She and Marion were married November 10, 1946 in Kermit and were married 56 years when he passed in January 2003. She worked as a secretary to several oil companies and as a church secretary until their daughter Terri was born in 1959. In her earlier years she taught children's Bible class and always enjoyed participating in numerous church activities. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Midland since 1950 and attended Fairmont Church until failing health prevented her attending. Many summers Gladys flew to Alabama and she and Terri and the 3 grandchildren took vacations to resorts in Tennessee, North Carolina and Gulf Shores. Gladys is survived by three grandchildren, Danielle of Florence, AL; Derrick of Redding, CA; and Justin and wife Kayla of Redding, CA. Also a nephew, Dr. Mark Alexander of Midland; 3 nieces, Gayla Gillespie of Lubbock; Sandra Roberts of Odessa; and Dawne Tourville of Loveland, as well as a sister-in-law, Ima Joy Alexander of Midland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; her parents; daughter, Terri; sisters, Doris and Mary Frances; and her brother, Leonard, Jr. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please remember Gladys with a donation to Fairmont Church of Christ or to a

