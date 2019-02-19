Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Rose Hunter - King. View Sign

Gladys Rose Hunter - King age 91, of Plano, Texas died on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born October 28, 1927 in Balmorhea, Texas in Reeves County. She was the daughter of Norbert Charles Huelster Sr. and Lucille Elizabeth Smith. There were two sisters Daisy Alice who died in 1994 and Valeta Mae who died in 2014 and two brothers, Norbert Charles Jr. who died in 1990 and Alfred Leroy Huelster who died in 1998. Gladys Rose (she preferred Rose because of her love for flowers) graduated from High School in Balmorhea, Texas. She was married to Gene Hunter who died in 1993. She was also married to Cliff Zumwalt and they had a son Kirk Edward Zumwalt. Gladys Rose and Gene Hunter had a son Charles Kent Hunter. Since 1965 Gladys Rose and Gene lived in Midland, Texas. She was a member of Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland. She worked for the Korthauer Insurance Agency until retirement. She is survived by both sons, nieces and nephews. She requested no flowers please. She smelled all the roses along life's Way. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February the 23rd at 11:00am in Resthaven Cemetery in Midland, Texas.

Gladys Rose Hunter - King age 91, of Plano, Texas died on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born October 28, 1927 in Balmorhea, Texas in Reeves County. She was the daughter of Norbert Charles Huelster Sr. and Lucille Elizabeth Smith. There were two sisters Daisy Alice who died in 1994 and Valeta Mae who died in 2014 and two brothers, Norbert Charles Jr. who died in 1990 and Alfred Leroy Huelster who died in 1998. Gladys Rose (she preferred Rose because of her love for flowers) graduated from High School in Balmorhea, Texas. She was married to Gene Hunter who died in 1993. She was also married to Cliff Zumwalt and they had a son Kirk Edward Zumwalt. Gladys Rose and Gene Hunter had a son Charles Kent Hunter. Since 1965 Gladys Rose and Gene lived in Midland, Texas. She was a member of Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland. She worked for the Korthauer Insurance Agency until retirement. She is survived by both sons, nieces and nephews. She requested no flowers please. She smelled all the roses along life's Way. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February the 23rd at 11:00am in Resthaven Cemetery in Midland, Texas. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ellis Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close