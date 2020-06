Glee Ann Holcombe from Stanton Tx, born 12/18/60 passed away Thursday 6/25/2020 in her home. A viewing will be held at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton on 6/30/20 from 9:00 a.m-.9:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Stanton on 7/1/20 at 11:30 a.m..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store