Glenda "Jean" Evans of Midland, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 in Midland. Jean was born June 15, 1934 in Waco Texas to Evelyn Spires Talley and William Frank Talley. Jean worked for Continental Telephone in Andrews Texas for many years until she and Jim retired and returned to Midland. She was known as Maw Maw to all her grandchildren. She spent her retirement years doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she fiercely loved. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jimmie Ray Evans and her youngest daughter, Lisa Gayle George. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn Beggs and husband Steve; son-in-law Joe Don George; 2 sisters Faye Bolton and Janice Scott and 1 brother Jimmy Talley; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will have a private inurnment at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give to any charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020