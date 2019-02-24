Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda McCaleb Rhea. View Sign

Glenda McCaleb Rhea, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bellview Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Glenda was born on September 1, 1937 in Reagan, Texas to J.D. and Jocie McCaleb. A graduate of Marlin High School, Glenda was an accomplished musician playing both piano and organ. She married Gary Dale Rhea on June 27, 1960 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She loved to read, play table games, do puzzles and crochet. Glenda crocheted a baby blanket for all the new babies of her family and friends. She was the organist at Bellview Baptist Church for over 30 years and was a well-beloved member and Sunday school teacher. Glenda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Dale Rhea of Midland Texas; daughter, Yavonne Brandon; granddaughters, Brandy, Tara and Shanda, and great grandchildren, Amaiha, Dillon, Phoenix and Jayden of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Gladys Emmons of Littleton, Colorado, Charlcie Laws of Houston, Texas, Nona Tarver and husband Joe Tarver of Lubbock, Texas; brothers, Billie J. McCaleb of Port Neches, Texas, and James Gary McCaleb and wife Sandy McCaleb of Dallas, Texas; and leaves behind many other extended family members. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, JD and Jocie McCaleb; son Richard Dale and daughter Tamara Kay. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Viney and the staff and nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital and Pastor Raymond Revilla Jr. and Jerry Mason and all the Deacons at Bellview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon's Music Department at Bellview Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

