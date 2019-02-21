Glenn Earl Chambers, 77, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Memorial services for will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church with Reverend William Palmer officiating. He is survived by his children; Shelia Chambers, Glen Chambers, Jr., Alandas Chambers, Latasha Hallum, and Frederick Chambers; three brothers; three sisters; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
