Glenn Earl Chambers

Notice

Glenn Earl Chambers, 77, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Memorial services for will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church with Reverend William Palmer officiating. He is survived by his children; Shelia Chambers, Glen Chambers, Jr., Alandas Chambers, Latasha Hallum, and Frederick Chambers; three brothers; three sisters; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.