Memorial services for Glenn Earl Chambers, 77, of Midland, will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church with Reverend William Palmer officiating. Glenn passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at a local hospital. Glenn Earl Chambers, Sr. was born January 28, 1942 in Franklin, Texas to the late Susie and Ollie Chambers. From a very early age, Glenn had a strong work ethic and worked several jobs. He discovered a talent for cooking and he worked at that for many years. He eventually became self-employed and had his own restaurant. Glenn became notorious for his homemade smoked sausage and barbecue which was his passion. He also had a love for playing and winning at spades and dominoes. He knew and loved so many people and people loved him right back. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Chambers; his siblings Dennis Jackson, James Chambers, Roland Chambers, Alandas Bo Chambers, Robert Chambers, Vermel Autry, Alva Ward, and Arlena Jefferson. He is survived by his children; Shelia Chambers, Glenn Chambers, Jr., Alandas Chambers (Tricia), Latasha Hallum (Lamarcus), and Frederick Chambers; seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; his siblings; Marvin Gray, Ollie Chambers, Jr., Ivy Chambers, Naomi Coleman, Margaret Jones, and Eve Stansell; many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

