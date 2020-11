Glenn Roger Sanders, 78 of Midland, Texas passed on to be with our heavenly father on Friday, November 6, 2020. Viewing will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00pm to7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Mask will be required at the funeral home. Funeral service will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home; 2508 N. Big Spring ST. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by 3 sons, Bobby Sanders, Roy Sanders, Roger Sanders and daughter, Sherri Vines, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



