Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Bea Livingston Cox. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday December the 9th, Glenna Bea Livingston Cox of Midland Texas was called home to her heavenly father's arms. Glenna was born August 10,1942 to her Parents Ira Rupert and Dora Bell Livingston and was the youngest of 12 children. Glenna Married Horace O'Dale Gummelt in 1958 and not long after had two daughters Vicki Dale and Shanda Geline. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, (6) brothers - Joe Morgan, Gerald Lacy, Troy Merril, Walter Jackson (Uncle Jack), Leo Mike, Ira Lee (Bill) and (4) Sisters - Lola Irene, Iola Elizabeth Dale, Jewel Dee and Iva Mae. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki and husband Todd Turner of Midland Texas, daughter Shanda O'Neil of San Angelo Texas, Sister Nell Swan of Allen Texas, Numerous Nieces and Nephews, 5 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Glenna was blessed with many God given talents and artistic gifts. She was a beautiful seamstress, very skilled at making blankets and quilts. Her paintings are wonderful despite her always critiquing her work and she and her sisters even created hand-made jewelry together over the years. She was known to have a green thumb, able to grow anything and enjoyed planting flowers and a few vegetables every year. Glenna began attending Kelview Heights Baptist church where she began a wonderful relationship with her Sunday School class and made some very close friends. She always enjoyed her after church lunches with her friends. Glenna will be remembered for her humble, gentle nature, her warm hugs and kind loving words. She always cared about the well-being of those around her and would do anything she could to help someone in need. She was her daughter's best friend, the best mother to the son she never had, the best little sister, aunt, cousin she could be to all those that knew and loved her. But most of all, she strived to be the best person she knew God wanted her to be. Side note - One time on a trip to Georgia with her sisters Glenna vividly remembered seeing a billboard with the bible verse John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. She said at that moment her life changed forever. A friends and family memorial service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Saturday December 14th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a lunch at Kelview Heights Baptist Church. In lue of flowers the family would like you to donate to a .

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday December the 9th, Glenna Bea Livingston Cox of Midland Texas was called home to her heavenly father's arms. Glenna was born August 10,1942 to her Parents Ira Rupert and Dora Bell Livingston and was the youngest of 12 children. Glenna Married Horace O'Dale Gummelt in 1958 and not long after had two daughters Vicki Dale and Shanda Geline. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, (6) brothers - Joe Morgan, Gerald Lacy, Troy Merril, Walter Jackson (Uncle Jack), Leo Mike, Ira Lee (Bill) and (4) Sisters - Lola Irene, Iola Elizabeth Dale, Jewel Dee and Iva Mae. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki and husband Todd Turner of Midland Texas, daughter Shanda O'Neil of San Angelo Texas, Sister Nell Swan of Allen Texas, Numerous Nieces and Nephews, 5 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Glenna was blessed with many God given talents and artistic gifts. She was a beautiful seamstress, very skilled at making blankets and quilts. Her paintings are wonderful despite her always critiquing her work and she and her sisters even created hand-made jewelry together over the years. She was known to have a green thumb, able to grow anything and enjoyed planting flowers and a few vegetables every year. Glenna began attending Kelview Heights Baptist church where she began a wonderful relationship with her Sunday School class and made some very close friends. She always enjoyed her after church lunches with her friends. Glenna will be remembered for her humble, gentle nature, her warm hugs and kind loving words. She always cared about the well-being of those around her and would do anything she could to help someone in need. She was her daughter's best friend, the best mother to the son she never had, the best little sister, aunt, cousin she could be to all those that knew and loved her. But most of all, she strived to be the best person she knew God wanted her to be. Side note - One time on a trip to Georgia with her sisters Glenna vividly remembered seeing a billboard with the bible verse John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. She said at that moment her life changed forever. A friends and family memorial service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Saturday December 14th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a lunch at Kelview Heights Baptist Church. In lue of flowers the family would like you to donate to a . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close