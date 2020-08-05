Ms. Gloria D. Clemons, 61, of Denton, TX, passed away on July 24, 2020. Gloria was born May 19, 1959, in Midland, TX to Gloria Conley in Midland, TX to Gloria Conley-Jones and Earnest Joe Clemons, Sr. Gloria graduated from Midland High School in 1979. After high school she joined the United States Army where she remained for three years and eight months and received decorations for Sharpshooting, Army Service, and Good Conduct. She received an Honorable Discharge and returned to Midland where she earned her Associate Degree from Midland College and a Bachelor's Degree from UTPB in Odessa, TX. Gloria is preceded in passing by her father, Benjamin C. Conley, Jr., Earnest Joe Clemons, Sr., and grandparents. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Gloria Conley-Jones, Stepfather, Rev. Julius Jones, two sisters, Terri Wallace and Donna Baker as well as three brothers, Earnest Clemons, Darryl Conley and Benjamin Conley, III. She also leaves four nephews two nieces, six great-nieces, three great-nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Private graveside services will be held Thursday Aug, 6th, 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery Due to the current COVID-19 Epidemic, services will be limited to Immediate Family only.



