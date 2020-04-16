Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Olga Kovacich. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Gloria Olga Kovacich, age 63 of Midland, Texas, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12,2020 with Karl Kovacich, her loving husband, by her side. Olga was born September 7, 1956 to Jose and Olivia Primera in Odessa, Texas. Olga graduated from Midland High School (1975) and The University of Texas of the Permian Basin (2002). Olga enjoyed life to the fullest. Her time was spent enjoying life with those she loved, such as traveling the world with her husband Karl, Thursday "Spanish lessons" with her granddaughter Madilyn, singing and reading stories to her grandchildren Jacob and Olivia, watching or attending Baseball games with family and friends and random games of "tag you're it" with the older grandchildren (often a one sided game). She enjoyed working puzzles, embroidery, frequent jogs around the neighborhood, and the occasional tae bo video. Olga was an active member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. As a faithful child of God, Olga devoted her life to sharing God's love with all of those around her as a wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend. Olga wore a constant, compassionate smile that contributed immensely to her undeniable outward beauty, but her inward beauty surpassed even that. She was an extremely giving person even in her last days. She loved her family dearly and was the glue that held everyone together, the mender of quarrels. Her heart's desire was that everyone would love one another with an unconditional love. Olga was predeceased by her father, Jose Primera Sr. She is survived by her husband, Karl Kovacich; mother, Olivia Primera; sisters, Claribelle, Linda, Patsy and Dilly; and brother, Jose Jr. Olga was a loving mother to her two children, Viviana (Danny) Davis and Jesse (Naomi) Robledo; two children by marriage, Kylie Kovacich and Matthew (Holly) Kovacich. Olga was the proud Grandma to 8 grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Olivia, Casey, Madilyn, Grayson, Rylan and Bowen. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of those who have reached out and offered support during these trying times. Olga will be laid to rest in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which she called "the most beautiful place on earth". A celebration of Olga's life will be held at a later, to be determined, date. In lieu of flowers, Olga requests that memorial donations be made to your local first responders, wherever you call home. "I love you more! See you in the wind!"- Olga Kovacich.

Gloria Olga Kovacich, age 63 of Midland, Texas, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12,2020 with Karl Kovacich, her loving husband, by her side. Olga was born September 7, 1956 to Jose and Olivia Primera in Odessa, Texas. Olga graduated from Midland High School (1975) and The University of Texas of the Permian Basin (2002). Olga enjoyed life to the fullest. Her time was spent enjoying life with those she loved, such as traveling the world with her husband Karl, Thursday "Spanish lessons" with her granddaughter Madilyn, singing and reading stories to her grandchildren Jacob and Olivia, watching or attending Baseball games with family and friends and random games of "tag you're it" with the older grandchildren (often a one sided game). She enjoyed working puzzles, embroidery, frequent jogs around the neighborhood, and the occasional tae bo video. Olga was an active member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. As a faithful child of God, Olga devoted her life to sharing God's love with all of those around her as a wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend. Olga wore a constant, compassionate smile that contributed immensely to her undeniable outward beauty, but her inward beauty surpassed even that. She was an extremely giving person even in her last days. She loved her family dearly and was the glue that held everyone together, the mender of quarrels. Her heart's desire was that everyone would love one another with an unconditional love. Olga was predeceased by her father, Jose Primera Sr. She is survived by her husband, Karl Kovacich; mother, Olivia Primera; sisters, Claribelle, Linda, Patsy and Dilly; and brother, Jose Jr. Olga was a loving mother to her two children, Viviana (Danny) Davis and Jesse (Naomi) Robledo; two children by marriage, Kylie Kovacich and Matthew (Holly) Kovacich. Olga was the proud Grandma to 8 grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Olivia, Casey, Madilyn, Grayson, Rylan and Bowen. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of those who have reached out and offered support during these trying times. Olga will be laid to rest in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which she called "the most beautiful place on earth". A celebration of Olga's life will be held at a later, to be determined, date. In lieu of flowers, Olga requests that memorial donations be made to your local first responders, wherever you call home. "I love you more! See you in the wind!"- Olga Kovacich. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close