Gloria P. Hardesty, 93, of Pana passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Life's Journey, Pana. She was born May 28, 1926 in Westville, IL, daughter of the late Angelo & Pauline Guiliana. Gloria was a graduate of Westville High School. She had worked as a secretary for Sugar Creek Creamery, as well as the oil companies. Gloria was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking and her passion was for quilting. Gloria married Wendell C. "Chick" Hardesty on May 29, 1950, having celebrated 69 years together earlier this year and he survives in Pana, along with daughter, Cheri (Craig) Mathewson, Pana, IL; grandchildren: Kate (John) West & John Chandler (Casandra) Mathewson; great grandchildren: Chandler & Layla West and Jacob Wendell & Henry Thomas Mathewson and nephew, Donald (Dorothy) Fava, Westville, IL . In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: George Guiliana, Anna Fava, Albert Guiliana, Armand Guiliana. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned. Memorials in Gloria's honor may be made to Life's Journey in Pana, IL and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family. www.mdfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019