Gloria Robertson, 73, of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. The family would like to invite you to share in remembering and celebrating Gloria's life. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will be 11:30 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be livestreamed and may be accessed at www.npwelch.com
. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family invites anyone to attend a BBQ reception after internment at The Branch @ NPW. Help tell the story of Gloria's life by contributing to the Life Event Timeline or leave Online Condolences for the family at https://www.npwelch.com/
. Gloria was born on March 8, 1947 in San Antonio, TX. Raised by her mother Valera Fuchs Bippen and her step-father Robert Bippen, Gloria grew up in Midland Texas and graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1965. In September of that year, she married her high school sweetheart James Robertson after a failed elopement attempt to Mexico. And so the adventure began... James & Gloria had three children: Cindy the oldest and most responsible, and two years later twin boys, Brad and Mike. The proud parents, however, did not expect having twins so this was quite the surprise! The twins still argue who was to be put up for adoption before James & Gloria accepted responsibility for both. The Robertson family enjoyed family vacations at Lake Brownwood and ski trips to New Mexico along with various tee ball, soccer, high school volleyball games, and golf. Gloria worked for years as an administrative assistant at Bass Enterprises Production Company in Midland, building contacts and knowledge to further serve her later in life. After James passed away, she enjoyed bird and wildlife watching on her back porch, Taco Tuesday at Rosa's with friends, gatherings with the Sister Chicks and her Sunday School group, and many, many trips to Sonic. She loved to travel, whether via RV, Gypsy Wagon, plane, or cruise ship, and was notoriously difficult to keep up with in all her comings and goings. Her trips included Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, New York City, Hawaii, Germany, Georgia, Reno, Caribbean cruises, and an Alaskan cruise with her children and grandchildren. There was much laughter and many wonderful memories made with family and friends on these adventures. Gloria touched the lives of many people with her generosity, kindness, wisdom, and great sense of humor. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She will be greatly missed! Gloria is survived by daughter, Cindy Young and her husband Neil of Kingwood, Texas; son, Brad Robertson of Midland, Texas; son, Mike Robertson and his wife Kelly of Alpharetta, Georgia; sister, Terry Tucker and her husband Gary of Greenwood, Texas; brother, Stan Bippen and his wife Jody of Parrish, Florida; 4 grandchildren - Emily Young, Audrey Oetting, Lynnsey Young, and Drew Robertson; 7 nieces & nephews: Tuesdie Richmond of Blanket, Texas, Celeste Dickinson of Midland, Texas, Kourtney Taylor of Ft. Stockton, Texas, Bryan Bippen of Bradenton, Florida, Danna Robertson of Midland, Texas, Karrie Bragg of Pecos, Texas, Curtis Robertson of Midland, Texas Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Valera Bippen; step-father, Robert Bippen; and her husband, James Robertson. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude towards Amada Senior Services in Shenandoah, Texas and their amazing caregivers, A*Med Hospice in Houston, and Home Instead Senior Care of Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be posted at www.npwelch.com
