Golda Alice Lindsey, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Abilene, Texas after a long illness. Family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a brief interment at McBee Cemetery, 1689 Ranch Rd 614, Ovalo, Texas. Born January 21, 1930 in Clyde, Texas, Golda was the daughter of Robert Madison Barrington and Nora Alice Middleton, who moved their family to Abilene, Texas in the summer of 1940. She graduated from Abilene High School in spring of 1947 and in January 1948, she began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Soon after, she met the love of her life, James Wright Lindsey and they married on her birthday in 1949. They were blessed with their daughter, Rebecca Alice, born November 2, 1952. They moved to Midland, Texas in February 1976, and later that year their dear grandson Jason Matthew Byrd was born October 26. Golda retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1988 after 40 years of service and after James retired a short time later, they explored their love of travel and nature. They visited family in Idaho and Oregon, and even where James was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After James passed February 3, 2003, Golda moved to Benbrook, Texas to be closer to her daughter, and they later returned to Abilene, Texas together in February 2006. She was delighted to be back in Abilene, and she considered all the time she spent thereafter with friends and family a blessing. She loved people and people loved her back. Golda studied the Bible daily, was always active in church, and enjoyed Sunday School, Women's Missionary Union, choir, and volunteering. She strove to live each day for God. She leaves behind her grandson, Jason Matthew Byrd, son-in-law, Charles Kimball Foster, many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wright Lindsey, daughter Rebecca Alice Foster, parents Robert and Nora Barrington, stepmother Theda Barrington, brothers Raymond Middleton (Buddy) Barrington, Lee Roy Barrington, and sisters Pansye Webb, Leta Mae Evans, June Earnest, and Patsye Doty. The family would like to thank Dr. Dawson and the excellent staff at Hospice of the Big Country, and Judy Hancock at Choices Residential Assisted Living for all their compassion in caring for Golda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S. 27 St, Love and Care Ministries, 233 Fannin St, or Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford St, Abilene, Texas. Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.https://hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.

