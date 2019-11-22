Gonzalo Carrillo passed away November 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Carrillo four daughters, Veronica Jo Molina, Arabella Rodriguez, Rebeca Carrillo, Ester White; one sister and one brother. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019