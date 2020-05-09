Gonzalo Reyna passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Isidra Reyna; daughters, Cecilia Lara, Zoila Salgado, Rosemary Camacho, Delia Zamudio, Mary Camacho; sons, Gonzalo Reyna, Nicolas Reyna, Salvador Reyna, George Reyna, and 5 sisters. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store