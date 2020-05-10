Gonzalo Reyna 87, was born May 18, 1932 in Sierra Mojada, Chihuahua, Mexico and passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Stanton, surrounded by his loving family. He married Isidra in September 1950 and had nine children. A private visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Isidra Reyna; daughters, Cecilia Lara, Zoila Salgado, Rosemary Camacho, Delia Zamudio, Mary Camacho; sons, Gonzalo Reyna, Nicolas Reyna, Salvador Reyna, Jorge Reyna; sisters, Catalina Murrillo, Maria Romero, Flora Reyna, Carolina Hidalgo, Yolanda de La Torre; 41 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers is Felix Camacho, Gonzalo Reyna, Gonzalo N. Reyna, Tomas Salgado, Jorge Reyna, and Johnny Reyna. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



