Gordon L. (Bud) Warren, 67, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia E. (Beth) Warren; children, Jeremy Warren, Joel Warren, Natalie Greer, Jennifer Kuhn, Andrea Coleman, Chandler Warren and Catherine Jennings; and 2 sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019