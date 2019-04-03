Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon L. (Bud) Warren. View Sign

Gordon L. (Bud) Warren, 67, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. The Warren family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Bud was born on June 10, 1951 to Beatrice and George Warren in Dallas, TX. In 1969, Bud graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. He attended Texas Tech University where he obtained a Masters of Science & Chemical Engineering in 1975. His professional career led him from the Elliot Company to the Ortloff Corporation to Coastal Chemical Company where he was employed for the past 34 years. He contributed many published technical papers for the Oil & Gas Industry and holds several patents. His professional memberships include: The National Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Gas Processors Association, and was a Registered Professional Engineer of Texas. Up until the time of his death, he proudly served on the Advisory Committee for the Laurance Reid Gas Conditioning Conference at The University of Oklahoma. He has been referred to as a legend in the Gas Processing Industry. Bud was always willing to help anyone in need and provide advice and guidance both professionally and personally. Some of his most cherished moments were watching his children and grandchildren in their athletic endeavors and accomplishments. He also enjoyed serving his church through Stonegate Youth Life Groups where he was able to demonstrate an example of what grace, compassion, peace, love and empathy should look like. Bud loved spending time with his large family whether it be hunting, fishing, family road trips, or a "calm" evening with all his children and grandchildren at home. Known as an avid fan of Lee Rebel football and volleyball he cheered on his three sons, daughters, and granddaughter. His unforgettable voice could often be heard saying "Come on Rebs". Bud is survived by his wife, Cynthia E. (Beth) Warren; children, Jeremy Warren and wife, Kendall Warren; Joel Warren; Natalie Greer and husband, Chris; Jennifer Kuhn; Andrea Coleman and husband, Randy; Chandler Warren and wife, Lauren; Catherine Jennings and husband, Cash; sister, Barbara Butler and husband Jeff; sister, Nicki Potts and husband Stan; father-in-law, Elmo Cummins; brother-in-law, Chris Cummins and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kuhn, Christopher Kuhn, Zachary Kuhn, Jaiden Warren, Jaxson Coleman, Hagen Warren, Brody Greer, Warren Jennings, Griffin Warren, Madisyn Warren, Beckett Greer, Fitz Warren, Shiloh Jennings, Davis Warren, Asher Rude and baby Warren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Bea Warren; sister, Dr. Valarie Robinson; mother-in-law Norma J. (Kitty) Cummins and his favorite English bulldog, Lombardi. The family suggests memorials be donated to Stonegate Youth Group. Pallbearers will be Jeremy J. Warren, Joel R. Warren, G. Chandler Warren, Cash W. Jennings, Blake Stewart, Mike McAnally, Chris Greer, Randy Coleman, Dick Divis, Dan Knox, Chris Bowman and Marc Nelson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

