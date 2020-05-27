Grace Pineda Cano, was born October 5, 1964 in Odessa, TX and passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 55. Grace grew up in south Odessa alongside her siblings and cousins. She was a youth athlete that played baseball and went on to play recreational softball as an adult. She was the first girl to ever play in the boy's little league baseball of Odessa. She was a young mother and did everything she could for her children and grandchildren. Grace's favorite things to do were spend time with her grandkids, cook for her family and watch crime shows and comedies, "Monk" being her favorite. She was known for her biscochos, brisket and bundt cakes, selling them to earn extra money for her family. Grace could easily be spotted with her 64oz Town and Country cup full of Diet Dr Pepper that she carried everywhere she went. She was a diehard Cowboys fan, excluding Tony Romo. Most importantly, she was loved so much by all of her family and friends and she will be deeply missed. Grace is survived by her mother, Elisa Evaro; her daughters, Kathy Lopez and Lisa Hernandez; her sons, Emilio Cano and Vicente Cano; her companion, Frank Cano; her grandchildren, Michael, Melanie, Matthew, Madison, Beto, Kennedy and Eli; her brothers, Mark Evaro and Eric Evaro; her sisters, Elva Anaya and Michelle Ontiveros; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Pineda. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10am -1pm @ Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home located at 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX 79701. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during this time. Please note masks must be worn. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



