Memorial services for Gracie Irene Shaw of Midland, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Private burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020 at Spring Creek Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas. Gracie Irene Shaw, loving wife and mother of three children, peacefully passed to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Gracie was born on June 23, 1925 in O'Donnell, Texas to Richard Benjamin and Emma Electra (Mendenhol) McMakin. She married John Ward Shaw in December 1945. She received her bachelor's degree of Education from University of North Texas in June 1946. For 26 years she taught high school in the subjects of English and Business. After retiring as a schoolteacher, she became a counselor. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1985; parents, and 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Gracie is survived by her children, Jeanette Redden of Ranger, Jo Ann Cozart and husband, Billy of Midland; George Shaw and wife, Marie of Dallas; grandchildren, Preston and Kelli Cozart, Jo Beth Cozart, Michael Shaw, Audra Cozart, Matt Shaw, Meredith and David Bury, and Rachael Shaw; and great-grandchildren Jack and soon to arrive Eloise. Gracie's life motto was to be adaptable and make the best of every situation. This philosophy was put into practice beginning with her days at the Pythian Home as an orphan, moving more than 20 times during her married life, establishing a new life at the age of 70 in Wimberley, and moving to Midland at the age of 90. She bloomed wherever she was planted. In her youth, Gracie was known as "Go-To-Gracie" as she was a counselor to the housemates she grew up with. As an educator, Gracie was most known for being thorough and disciplined. Many students returned post-graduation to thank her for being one of the best teachers they had. Gracie had many passions and hobbies, one being traveling. She traveled around the world displaying artifacts on the walls of her home from places traversed such as Israel, Russia, and England. Gracie was an avid reader and Mahjong player keeping her sharp as a tack well into her 90s. But Gracie's true passion and life's calling was impacting the lives she knew, and those she would get to know, through the power of prayer. Upon moving to Wimberley she joined Cyprus Creek Church, assisted with counseling, and began their prayer ministry. Whether you had met Gracie for 5 minutes or known her for 50 years, you would have had the pleasure of encountering her robust vocabulary and sweet laugh accompanied with a beautiful smile. Family suggests memorials to Home Hospice, 808 W Missouri Avenue, Midland, TX, 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2020.